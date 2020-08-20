APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media

"Mom, I heard a gunshot," Yesenia said, describing the phone call. "My uncle killed my dad."

Yesenia said what happened Tuesday night changed her family's life forever.

"I'm trying to be strong. I have my three daughters," she said. "My life got changed. It's too hard."

Multiple family members claim the shooter is addicted to drugs, and was high at the time of the shooting.

Home surveillance video captured the shooting.

"He has the gun in his left hand, swings at him," said Alex's brother, Tony Gonzalez. "My brother tries to get him off. He shot him right there."

Tony said Carlos was asking for Alex to help him see his kids, who he apparently doesn't have custody of. Prior to the shooting, Tony said Alex told Carlos he couldn't help him.

In the video, Carlos is seen getting his bicycle and walking away.

Family members didn't feel like APD was acting fast enough to catch Carlos, so they started posting about him online.

"They took the video, so they have the information. We know who did it. The daughters saw who did it," Carlos said. "Why wasn't it put out to the public quicker for everybody to know and try to find this guy who did this to my brother."

Asked about why detectives didn't provide more information about the suspect to the public, a spokesperson for APD said, "They usually want to exhaust other investigative avenues before they go that route. More often than not, they are working with the D.A.'s office to ensure they can get an arrest warrant approved, and depending on the offender, they may not want publicity if it may tip off the offender."

The spokesperson added that publicity could also put the safety of officers at risk.

