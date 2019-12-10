APD cautions the use of local crime watch pages

Megan Abundis
Created: December 10, 2019 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Local crime watch pages allow people to post about criminal activity in the metro area, but APD officials said that those pages might increase panic.
“Sometimes that information can be embellished or sensationalized and that can be harmful at times because it increases the fear of crime and sometimes the fear of crime can be as crippling as an actual event,” said Joe Burke, APD Commander of Criminal Investigations.
Some people in the community said those pages are helpful to see how others are affected or how they can help someone else.
“It keeps me informed with what's going on in either the neighborhood or the city itself and it’s shocking when it keeps on being repeated,” said Crystal Hardige.
“If it’s something my friends need to know about it, I’ll repost it,” said another man.
APD said those pages can have good information, but also said people should use discretion.
“I would caution people when they see those crime pages and make sure that if they are really concerned they call the police department to get the proper information so they can put at ease,” Burke said.
Law enforcement officials said people should only post what they feel comfortable sharing and if they ever feel unsafe, call police.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company