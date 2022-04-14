APD charges 3 in connection to January murder

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 14, 2022 07:59 PM
Created: April 14, 2022 04:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have filed murder charges for three people in connection to a deadly robbery in January.
According to police, 30-year-old Anjel Varela was killed during a drug deal outside of the Skyline Uptown Apartments on Louisiana, near Mountain.
Police said the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Bobby Lopez, is a documented member of the Los Padillas gang. He is currently at the Metropolitan Detention Center for other charges. Lopez is now charged with an open count of murder, robbery and conspiracy for the killing of Varela.
Police also said the woman who allegedly set up the robbery that led to the shooting is 23-year-old Brianna Garcia, who is currently in jail in Oklahoma. APD Chief Harold Medina had drawn attention to Garcia in February because she was a suspect in a series of shootings at Walmart stores.
“I didn’t know it at the time, but Brianna Garcia had already been involved in a robbery that resulted in a murder just days before,” Medina said. “The attorney general was already searching for her because of her involvement in armed robberies. This is why we need tougher penalties for offenders who use firearms to commit their crimes.”
Garcia is also charged with an open count of murder, robbery and conspiracy.
Homicide detectives also filed an arrest warrant for Garcia's girlfriend, 31-year-old Danielle Cordova, who is being charged for her role in the murder as well. Cordova is wanted on an open count of murder, robbery and conspiracy.
