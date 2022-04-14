APD charges 3 in connection to January murder

“I didn’t know it at the time, but Brianna Garcia had already been involved in a robbery that resulted in a murder just days before,” Medina said. “The attorney general was already searching for her because of her involvement in armed robberies. This is why we need tougher penalties for offenders who use firearms to commit their crimes.”

Garcia is also charged with an open count of murder, robbery and conspiracy.

Homicide detectives also filed an arrest warrant for Garcia's girlfriend, 31-year-old Danielle Cordova, who is being charged for her role in the murder as well. Cordova is wanted on an open count of murder, robbery and conspiracy.