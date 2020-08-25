APD chief apologizes for department's tweet about Wisconsin police shooting

"The erosion of trust that this displays to the rank-and-file of the Albuquerque Police Department is just overwhelming," Willoughby said. "The rank-and-file were-- to say the least, were fundamentally and completely disappointed."

In an email to the department, obtained by KOB 4, Chief Geier said he did not approve the tweet.

"Comments by me about that incident without all the facts would be premature and inappropriate... I apologize for any misunderstanding and want to assure everyone that these were not my words," the email says.

Willoughby said it’s disappointing the tweet was posted in the first place.

“I would hope the individuals that are posting on behalf of the chief would not be so disconnected from what the chief feels and what’s going on in law enforcement nationally," Willoughby said.

APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said he advised the chief to make a statement about the shooting.

In a statement, he said, “Understanding that our own community in Albuquerque has concerns about the use of force by police, I recommended a statement from Chief Geier to acknowledge the incident in Wisconsin and demonstrate our hardworking officers' commitment to our ongoing reform efforts. The statement was posted on social media before chief had an opportunity to review it. When we realized the oversight, the post was removed.”

