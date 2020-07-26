APD chief talks about recent protests, union survey

“We're not going to break formation to go after everybody throwing a rock or everyone breaking a window and put our officers in jeopardy,” he said.

Geier said he prefers to have officers present at these protests to keep people safe.

"If there's a peaceful assembly and someone has a heat stroke in the crowd or loses a kid, the first person they're going to look for is one of the officers,” he said.

According to Geier, the changes happened after a counter protestor shot a man during a demonstration in Old Town.

As KOB 4 previously reported, former city council candidate Steven Ray Baca shot a man during a protest calling from the removal of a Juan De Oñate statue near the Albuquerque Museum.

“There's no reason to bring a gun to a peaceful protest,” he said.

Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association President Detective Shaun Willoughby criticized how administrators handled the Oñate protest.

Willoughby said he thinks the shooting could have prevented if uniformed were present.

"When push came to shove, we had to react to a situation that may have been prevented if we were just there,” he said.

Albuquerque police told KOB 4 they were monitoring the protest with cameras and did not see the violence escalate.

“I wasn't at the command center that night,” said Geier.

“I had constant contact with leaders there but I wasn't getting that exact perception from when it transitioned from that peaceful protest to the attack on the statue,” he added.

According to Geier, uniformed officers will be posted at demonstrations when possible.

“I think that's the key thing we've changed,” he said. “Because now we are putting uniformed officers where we can, visible, to address issues like open carry on Civic Plaza.”

Last week, counter protestors criticized Albuquerque police for citing some individuals for carrying firearms but not others.

According to an APD spokesperson, officers warned the people that were cited before detaining them.

APD’s change in direction comes has hundreds of officers contemplate leaving the department.

According to the police union, 80 percent of officers surveyed said they considered seeking employment in a different line of work. Of those, 84 percent said the national view on policing, increased scrutiny on officers, new reform efforts and job security were reasons for possibly leaving.

Additionally, 83 percent of the 433 surveyed said they did not feel supported by the mayor or his administration.

Geier attributes that to long hours, the DOJ oversight and COVID-19.

"First of all, we support them 100 percent,” he said.

“We're dealing with COVID issues. We're all having those issues with our own families being together a lot. We got issues where we're relatively short staffed. We're getting close to that 1,000 mark It's still not enough,” he added.

Geier said he hopes a new recruiting class will alleviate some of those issues.