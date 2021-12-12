APD: Child killed in hit-and-run in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD: Child killed in hit-and-run in SW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 12, 2021 10:15 PM
Created: December 12, 2021 09:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  APD is on scene of a fatal hit-and-run involving a child in the southwest part of the city. 

Police said officers responded to a crash around 8:30 p.m. at Central Avenue and Tingley Drive. 

Officials said witnesses indicated  an off-road vehicle ran a red light and struck a father and child just west of Central and Tingley. The vehicle continued westbound on Central. 

According to police, the child was deceased on scene and the father was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


