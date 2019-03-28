APD cites nearly 100 speeders on Montgomery Blvd. during tactical operation
March 28, 2019 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police officers are cracking down on speeders who drive along Montgomery Boulevard.
Officers wrote 99 tickets on Wednesday for drivers who were traveling along Montgomery between Eubank and Wyoming.
KOB 4 clocked drivers going 51, 58 and 59 miles per hour on Thursday morning. However, a majority of the drivers were going the 40-miles-per-hour speed limit.
APD spokesperson Simon Drobik said speeding has led to major problems on Montgomery.
“We've seen some major accidents happen on Montgomery, especially with pedestrian traffic,” Drobik said. “We're trying to slow people down and keep people safe."
APD said they do these tactical plans in problem areas.
People can call 242-COPS if they feel traffic enforcement is an issue in their neighborhood.
