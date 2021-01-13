APD committed to using Metro 15 to fight crime

"When APD arrests these individuals, we also want the public to know, the judges to know these offenders do present a danger to the community," Keller said. "That's why they are on the metro 15 list."

The program appeared to stall in the fall of 2020. The list went months without being updated.

"While there was a pause, there wasn't a pause in that our officers were no longer looking for these particular individuals," said APD Commander Scott Norris.

Officials say the pause was in part due to a change in leadership at the department.

Police officials say they are committed to using this tool, along with others, to continue to fight crime.

"When we look at some of these individuals who began their life of crime at the age of 12, we have to intervene with these individuals-- with programs like VIP and make sure that we have some long term solution and give them the tools to turn their life around," said interim APD Chief Harold Medina.