APD conducting national search for new chief

Joy Wang
Updated: October 02, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: October 02, 2020 04:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is looking to the future after Mike Geier was told to retire as chief.

The police department has posted the chief job. 

Until someone is hired, Harold Medina will serve as interim chief. 

"There's going to be a full national search. And, you know, certainly Medina is, is more than welcome to compete with other candidates that we get across the country," said Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair. "But we really want to see what's out there, and hire the best candidate for our city."

As the search continues, Medina said he's focusing on the job he has, at least for now.

"I don't want this to be a distraction for the police department, and that's why we're really working hard to continue to reduce crime," he said.

There is no deadline for filling the chief position, according to Nair.
 


