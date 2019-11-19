APD continues initiative that allows people to register surveillance cameras | KOB 4
APD continues initiative that allows people to register surveillance cameras

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 23, 2019 09:51 PM
Created: November 19, 2019 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Surveillance cameras play a critical role in helping fight crime in the community.

In 2017, former Mayor Richard Berry launched an initiative called the Security Camera Analytical Network (SCAN) to allow people to assist APD by voluntarily registering their security cameras.

The goal of the program is to create a map that would show officers where surveillance cameras are around the city and who they can contact for video.

APD said the program is still up and running more than three years later.

As of November there are 889 participants made up of 165 businesses and 724 residences.

“The program is still being utilized to date and has been beneficial in countless incidents where information was sent to the investigating units to provide assistance in video intelligence to provide solvability in criminal investigations,” said Gilbert Gallegos, Director of Communications at APD.

Registering does not mean the city will have access to security cameras, but they will have the details on the camera location and the person to contact for the footage.

The initiative is free to participate in. The information is stored on an interactive map that is maintained by the Real Time Crime Center.

To register for SCAN, click here.


