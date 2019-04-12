APD continues to stop repeat offenders with ALeRT program

Through the ALeRT system, the police work with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

Their goal is to work together to identify repeat offenders and get them off the street.

According to Gallegos, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of those repeat offenders getting convicted.

Additionally, the program prioritizes suspects accused of stealing cars or violent crimes.

However, not everyone that comes through program stays behind bars.

For example, Patches Graham has been arrested four times since October 2018.

Graham is charged with a laundry list of crimes including battery and shoplifting.

“Unfortunately, even though they’re repeat offenders, we can’t control who gets out of jail and what decisions get made by the court system,” said Gallegos.

According to court records, Graham has been in and out of jail for years but had some of her more recent cases dismissed due to competency.

A spokesperson with the District Attorney’s Office told KOB that Graham missed her last court date and a judge issued a warrant.

Once she does have a hearing, prosecutors want her evaluated again to see what kind of risk she poses to the community.

In those situations, Gallegos said police know to be on the lookout for people wanted on a warrant.

“They see the picture on the board and say Patches Graham is out again. Keep an eye out for her,” he said.