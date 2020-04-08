APD coordinating with NMSP to crack down on non-essential businesses in the city | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD coordinating with NMSP to crack down on non-essential businesses in the city

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: April 08, 2020 05:55 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the city’s Code Enforcement Division is helping New Mexico State Police enforce the governor's Public Health Order.

The city reports that APD has made contact with 140 businesses to educate them about the order.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, APD ramped up enforcement and issued 10 formal warnings to those businesses that refuse to shut down.

The city said businesses have three hours from the formal warning to shut down, or they will be cited.

APD warned that it will also issue warnings to essential businesses that are not following public health guidelines.

“We know this new reality is tough on businesses and workers, but it’s extremely important that everyone is following the public health orders to keep us all safe,” Keller said. “We all have to remember the goal is literally to save lives.”

Keller said APD is coordinating with State Police. APD will focus on Albuquerque and State Police will monitor the surrounding areas.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
Buffalo Thunder to serve as temporary quarantine facility
Buffalo Thunder to serve as temporary quarantine facility
2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stay home after COVID-19 cases spike in Sandoval County
Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stay home after COVID-19 cases spike in Sandoval County
Police investigate overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement


3 additional deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
3 additional deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
APS begins Chromebook distribution
APS begins Chromebook distribution
APD coordinating with NMSP to crack down on non-essential businesses in the city
APD coordinating with NMSP to crack down on non-essential businesses in the city
NMSP steps up enforcement of governor's Public Health Order
NMSP steps up enforcement of governor's Public Health Order
Udall urging federal government to help Tribes facing COVID-19 outbreak
Udall urging federal government to help Tribes facing COVID-19 outbreak