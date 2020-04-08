APD coordinating with NMSP to crack down on non-essential businesses in the city

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: April 08, 2020 05:55 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 05:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the city’s Code Enforcement Division is helping New Mexico State Police enforce the governor's Public Health Order.
The city reports that APD has made contact with 140 businesses to educate them about the order.
On Tuesday, APD ramped up enforcement and issued 10 formal warnings to those businesses that refuse to shut down.
The city said businesses have three hours from the formal warning to shut down, or they will be cited.
APD warned that it will also issue warnings to essential businesses that are not following public health guidelines.
“We know this new reality is tough on businesses and workers, but it’s extremely important that everyone is following the public health orders to keep us all safe,” Keller said. “We all have to remember the goal is literally to save lives.”
Keller said APD is coordinating with State Police. APD will focus on Albuquerque and State Police will monitor the surrounding areas.
