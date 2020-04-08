APD coordinating with NMSP to crack down on non-essential businesses in the city

APD warned that it will also issue warnings to essential businesses that are not following public health guidelines.

“We know this new reality is tough on businesses and workers, but it’s extremely important that everyone is following the public health orders to keep us all safe,” Keller said. “We all have to remember the goal is literally to save lives.”

Keller said APD is coordinating with State Police. APD will focus on Albuquerque and State Police will monitor the surrounding areas.