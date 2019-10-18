APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
Christina Rodriguez
October 18, 2019 08:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers are on scene of a crash that has killed a pedestrian on the I-25 northbound frontage road near Montgomery. At this time, the Montgomery exit ramp is closed.
All lanes of I-25 are open, but this should impact the morning commute and police advise drivers to seek an alternate route.
Information is limited at this time.
APD on scene of a Motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian I25 Northbound Frontage/Montgomery. Montgomery off ramp will be shut down.— APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) October 18, 2019
