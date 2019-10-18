APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25 | KOB 4
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25

APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25 Photo: NMDOT

Christina Rodriguez
October 18, 2019 08:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers are on scene of a crash that has killed a pedestrian on the I-25 northbound frontage road near Montgomery. At this time, the Montgomery exit ramp is closed. 

All lanes of I-25 are open, but this should impact the morning commute and police advise drivers to seek an alternate route. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 18, 2019 08:17 AM
Created: October 18, 2019 07:03 AM

