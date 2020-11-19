APD dealing with personnel challenges amid COVID-19

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is facing challenges due to COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, APD has recorded 96 cases of COVID-19.
Of those case, 17 were reported on Wednesday, and 46 employees are recovering from the virus, according to the department.
The sudden increase in cases has put stress on the department in different ways — especially with the men and women in charge of getting help to those in need.
"Our hardest hit areas are the workgroups where they have to work in close proximity to one another," said Deputy Chief of Police Michael Smathers. "The best example of that is our communications our 911 and dispatch center."
A total of 131 APD employees are in isolation either because they have tested positive for the virus or are a close contact to someone with COVID-19.
Despite the disruption to staffing, APD reports that there hasn’t been any major changes in calls for service or the department's ability to provide help to the public.
