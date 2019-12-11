APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 11, 2019 12:06 PM
Created: December 11, 2019 07:55 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating the death of a child in southeast Albuquerque.
APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that officers were dispatched to the Cinnamon Tree Apartments around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in response to an unresponsive 4-year-old child. The child was rushed to the hospital and detectives with APD's Crimes Against Children unit were called to the scene.
Gallegos said the child's biological mother is being interviewed in order to get more information about the incident.
"Two other adults were on scene, a male and female friend of the mother, and they are being interviewed as well," Gallegos wrote in an email release.
The mother's friends also had children who were at the scene, including an 8-month-old and a 1-year-old. Police are coordinating with CYFD to evaluate the safety of those children.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company