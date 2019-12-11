APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating the death of a child in southeast Albuquerque.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that officers were dispatched to the Cinnamon Tree Apartments around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in response to an unresponsive 4-year-old child. The child was rushed to the hospital and detectives with APD's Crimes Against Children unit were called to the scene.