APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child | KOB 4
Advertisement

APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 11, 2019 12:06 PM
Created: December 11, 2019 07:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating the death of a child in southeast Albuquerque. 

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that officers were dispatched to the Cinnamon Tree Apartments around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in response to an unresponsive 4-year-old child. The child was rushed to the hospital and detectives with APD's Crimes Against Children unit were called to the scene. 

Advertisement

Gallegos said the child's biological mother is being interviewed in order to get more information about the incident. 

"Two other adults were on scene, a male and female friend of the mother, and they are being interviewed as well," Gallegos wrote in an email release. 

The mother's friends also had children who were at the scene, including an 8-month-old and a 1-year-old. Police are coordinating with CYFD to evaluate the safety of those children.

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child
APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child
Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class
Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class
Police investigate overnight homicide in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight homicide in NE Albuquerque
APD cautions the use of local crime watch pages
APD cautions the use of local crime watch pages
Man charged with murder of 20-year-old in Santa Fe
Man charged with murder of 20-year-old in Santa Fe
Advertisement


APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child
APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child
Police investigate overnight homicide in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight homicide in NE Albuquerque
Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class
Stolen chicken returned safe to first-grade class
Taos Ski Valley to host World Pro Ski Tour World Championships
Taos Ski Valley to host World Pro Ski Tour World Championships
Woman accidentally calls DA investigator to purchase walker
Woman accidentally calls DA investigator to purchase walker