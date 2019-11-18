APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's bomb squad was at McCollum Elementary School Monday morning.
According to APD spokesman Simon Drobik, officers found an "improvised incendiary device, designed to start a fire." The device had failed to function and was rendered safe by the bomb squad.
The device was found near the portable buildings, which had been evacuated.
Police said no property damage or injuries were reported. As of 10:30 a.m., classes have resumed at McCollum Elementary.
McCollum Elementary School: Campus will be closed due to a police investigation. School starts at 8:55, student will not be allowed on campus until the investigation is complete. @McCollumES— APS (@ABQschools) November 18, 2019
