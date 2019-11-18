APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school

APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 18, 2019 01:09 PM
Created: November 18, 2019 12:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's bomb squad was at McCollum Elementary School Monday morning.

According to APD spokesman Simon Drobik, officers found an "improvised incendiary device, designed to start a fire." The device had failed to function and was rendered safe by the bomb squad. 

Advertisement

The device was found near the portable buildings, which had been evacuated. 

Police said no property damage or injuries were reported. As of 10:30 a.m., classes have resumed at McCollum Elementary.

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school
Excessive litigation a threat to home construction
Excessive litigation a threat to home construction
Liberal New Mexico lawmaker facing challenge from ex-aide
Liberal New Mexico lawmaker facing challenge from ex-aide
Police chief: 3 people killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting
A member of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation works the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Duncan, Okla., on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP)
Advertisement


State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
Sacred shield returning to Acoma
Sacred shield returning to Acoma
APD adds more homicide detectives
APD adds more homicide detectives
Police chief: 3 people killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting
A member of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation works the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Duncan, Okla., on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP)
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school