APD: Dispute led to Sunday night Greyhound bus crash; six passengers, driver injured

Brianna Wilson
Updated: December 06, 2021 09:04 AM
Created: December 06, 2021 07:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A dispute on a Greyhound bus reportedly led to a crash at an I-40 off-ramp late Sunday night in northwest Albuquerque.
According to APD, a passenger engaged in a dispute with the bus driver, who was driving on an eastbound frontage road between 12th and 8th Street, near I-40, at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. The passenger suddenly grabbed the steering wheel, causing the bus to veer off the road and hit a fence.
AFR crews extricated the driver, who was taken to UNM Hospital in critical condition with injuries to his lower extremities. The offending passenger was also transported to UNMH. Five other passengers were taken to Presbyterian and Lovelace hospitals in stable condition.
There were a total of 25 people on the bus, according to AFR.
The east and westbound on and off-ramps were temporarily closed for I-40 at 12th Street.
