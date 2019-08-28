APD: Domestic dispute led to SWAT standoff near UNM
Christina Rodriguez
August 28, 2019 10:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There was a SWAT standoff Tuesday night on Stanford, about a block south of the University of New Mexico.
Police said a man refused to come out of a house after police were called to the 200 block of Stanford Drive for a domestic dispute.
He was believed to be the only one inside the residence.
Information is limited at this time.
