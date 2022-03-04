APD: Downtown shooting under investigation | KOB 4
APD: Downtown shooting under investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 04, 2022 12:28 PM
Created: March 04, 2022 11:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting in the downtown area late Friday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of 6th and Central, near Gold. 

Details are limited at this time. 

— Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) March 4, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


