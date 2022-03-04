APD: Downtown shooting under investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 04, 2022 12:28 PM
Created: March 04, 2022 11:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting in the downtown area late Friday morning.
Police say the shooting happened in the area of 6th and Central, near Gold.
Details are limited at this time.
#BREAKING: Downtown shooting at 6th and Gold. @ABQPOLICE have a couple blocks taped off for a perimeter. Interestingly, a nearby school official says police told them there’s no danger to them and it appears they’re releasing kids for lunch as normal. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/phEJsqv8Tv
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company