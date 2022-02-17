Drivers urged to avoid Tramway amid traffic lights outage

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 17, 2022 10:30 AM
Created: February 17, 2022 10:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police are advising drivers to avoid Tramway Boulevard as traffic lights are not working due to a power outage in the Foothills.
APD is anticipating officers will be busy responding to calls related to the weather. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.
