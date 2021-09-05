APD: Drunk driver arrested after going 140 mph on Montgomery

Spencer Schact
Updated: September 05, 2021 05:21 PM
Created: September 05, 2021 04:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department said they clocked 25-year-old Adam Pacino driving 140 mph down Montgomery Friday night.
Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle but he fled and continued to drive recklessly.
APD had to use its chopper to track him down. Pacino reportedly pulled into the Dirty Bourbon parking lot and attempted to walk away. Police eventually took him into custody and said Pacino was extremely drunk and was carrying a handgun.
Police added that on Friday night they handed out more than 170 tickets — and arrested four suspected drunk drivers in total.
