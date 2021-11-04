APD: Duo wanted for 'several' armed robberies in Uptown area

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 04, 2021 01:11 PM
Created: November 04, 2021 11:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD Crime Stoppers is looking for two people accused of being involved in several robberies at two Uptown area businesses.
Vanessa Ashley Castillo, 42, and Andrew Trujillo, 31, are wanted by APD for using a knife and pepper spray to threaten employees at Ulta Beauty and Sunglass Hut, as they left each store with unpaid merchandise.
The duo may 'possibly' be driving a matte dark gray 2009-10 Pontiac G6 with a spoiler, dark-tinted windows and a broken rear passenger side window with a white towel. They may also be driving a red and gold spray-painted Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous videos and/or photos can be submitted at www.p3tips.com/531.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company