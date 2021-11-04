APD: Duo wanted for 'several' armed robberies in Uptown area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD Crime Stoppers is looking for two people accused of being involved in several robberies at two Uptown area businesses.

Vanessa Ashley Castillo, 42, and Andrew Trujillo, 31, are wanted by APD for using a knife and pepper spray to threaten employees at Ulta Beauty and Sunglass Hut, as they left each store with unpaid merchandise.