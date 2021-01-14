APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at San Mateo | KOB 4

APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at San Mateo

APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at San Mateo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 14, 2021 09:04 AM
Created: January 14, 2021 08:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All lanes of eastbound I-40 have been reopened at San Mateo.

Police had closed eastbound I-40 while officers worked to get an individual out of the roadway Thursday morning. 

Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man shot, killed after confrontation on Central
Man shot, killed after confrontation on Central
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
1 killed in crash on I-25 at Gibson
1 killed in crash on I-25 at Gibson
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,151 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,151 additional COVID-19 cases
APD committed to using Metro 15 to fight crime
APD committed to using Metro 15 to fight crime