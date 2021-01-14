APD: Eastbound I-40 reopened at San Mateo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 14, 2021 09:04 AM
Created: January 14, 2021 08:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All lanes of eastbound I-40 have been reopened at San Mateo.
Police had closed eastbound I-40 while officers worked to get an individual out of the roadway Thursday morning.
Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
I40 Eastbound/San Mateo will be shut down due to a police situation.— APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) January 14, 2021
