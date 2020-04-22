APD employees who were in quarantine tested negative for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 40 Albuquerque Police Department employees, 39 officers and 2 civilian workers, tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to a law enforcement officer who tested positive for the virus.
According to a spokesperson with APD, the employees, who were placed in quarantine, have been allowed to return to work.
As of Wednesday, no officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
It's not clear what agency the law enforcement officer, who tested positive for the virus, worked for.
