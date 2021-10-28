APD deems Wilson Stadium safe after evacuation | KOB 4
APD deems Wilson Stadium safe after evacuation

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 28, 2021 10:19 PM
Created: October 28, 2021 08:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD evacuated Wilson Stadium Thursday evening after receiving credible threats of a possible shooting at the football game.

Police said the stadium has been deemed safe and the evacuation was a precautionary measure.

Officials said both teams are safe and that surrounding roadways are now open.

