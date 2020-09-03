APD expanding Homicide Investigative Unit

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is bolstering its Homicide Investigative Unit to keep up with the growing number of cases.
"The last thing we want is offenders out there that we are pretty sure are offenders, out there on the streets where they could commit another crime," said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesperson.
Albuquerque police have investigated 53 homicides so far in 2020, which is ahead of the record-breaking pace in 2019.
APD is looking to add another sergeant to the Homicide Investigative Unit, which will bring the size of the unit to 10 detectives and two sergeants. Gallegos said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has doubled the size of the unit since taking office.
"We're going to use this extra sergeant to, you know, creatively to really ease the caseload for detectives and kind of make their lives a little easier," Gallegos said.
APD has around 1,000 officers, and 60 more are coming through the academy. Growing the ranks is part of the strategy to address crime in the city, according to Gallegos.
"For others who are not going to get the message and who are going to keep committing violent crime, we are going to keep arresting them," he said.
