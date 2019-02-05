APD: Explosion was caused by apparent suicide | KOB 4
APD: Explosion was caused by apparent suicide

Joshua Panas
February 05, 2019 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department revealed Monday that they believe an explosion behind a shopping center was caused by a man who was apparently trying to take his own life.

Police said the man, whose name has not been released, was equipped with a homemade device.

"It was just something that boomed. hook our walls, shook our doors. Pictures fell off," said Anthony Campion, who works at Jiffy Lube. 

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Several agencies are investigating the explosion, including the FBI, ATF, AFR and APD.

Crews were seen Tuesday clearing any potential biohazards that remained behind the shopping center. 

Credits

Updated: February 05, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 02:58 PM

