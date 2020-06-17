APD expresses frustrations over reactions to Monday night's protest

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attitudes toward the police are shifting amid nationwide protests calling for police reform.
Shawn Willoughby, president of the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association, said he worries the officers he represents are being villainized.
“Most police officers in Albuquerque are disappointed. They feel disrespected. They do not feel supported and I think it's important to know that most of them are like, 'It's all for nothing, it doesn't matter what we do. It doesn't matter that every single reform that everybody is talking about in the nation -- we already do that,’” Willougby said.
According to a recent poll from the Associated Press, more than 48% of Americans said police violence against the public is a serious problem. That is a 16% increase from five years ago.
Meanwhile, Willoughby said criticism of APD has soared since the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police.
“Everything we've done over the last six years to work toward reform— it's all for nothing. It doesn't mean anything because some bully cop two thousand miles away can do what he did and everything we've done doesn't mean anything,” he said. “It doesn't mean anything to our politicians, it doesn't mean anything to supposedly the community.”
On Tuesday, APD Chief Mike Geier echoed some frustrations while others questioned the department’s handling of Monday’s violent protest in Old Town.
“APD was criticized in years past for being too heavy handed and escalating them. We know that when police show up, that alone can escalate tensions,” Geier said. “So now there's almost no agreement in the community about the level of appropriate visible police presence in these protests.”
The department acknowledges there’s still a lot of work to do, but they’re on the path to reform.
“Your police department is frustrated. They feel the lack of support and we need to be careful because we're doing the right things in Albuquerque. We’re working toward reform—we need these officers to help us reform,” Willoughby said.
