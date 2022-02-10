APD faces backlog of use of force investigations

"We're still going to have the mentor or oversight portion of them assisting our investigators with getting up to speed to where they need to be," Cottrell said. "They would hire an additional team to tackle the backlog."

They would investigate the backlog to look for trends or identify issues that need to be addressed or incorporated in training. Use of force investigations are on a strict timeline – there's a 120 day maximum for any discipline to be implemented as a result.

"There's 660 cases there that may have some potential policy violations where an o officer would have gotten disciplined, now we're time-barred and can't impose that discipline" Cottrell said. "So that is a little bit of a black eye on the department. I'll agree with that."

Cottrell said they use a tiered system, with most cases classified as Level 2:

Level 1: Force that does not cause injury

Level 2: Something that likely caused injury

Level 3: Use of force cases that result in serious injury

"There are going to be some level threes in the backlog, yes, I don't know to what level. As we go through them, we'll know more. But there are going to be some level threes," Cottrell said.

However, expanding the External Force Investigation Team would come with a cost and it would also need to be court approved. Officials are hoping to get this moving forward as soon as they can.