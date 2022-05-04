APD: Fatal motorcycle crash near Louisiana and Indian School

KOB 4
Updated: May 04, 2022 07:41 AM
Created: May 04, 2022 06:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday morning in Albuquerque's Uptown area.
The crash occurred in the area of Louisiana Boulevard and Indian School Northeast.
Several roads, including southbound Louisiana, have been blocked off amid APD's ongoing and active investigation. Indian School between America's Parkway and Louisiana was closed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company