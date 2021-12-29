APD, FBI seeking public's help in locating Dec. 28 bank robbery suspect | KOB 4

APD, FBI seeking public's help in locating Dec. 28 bank robbery suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 29, 2021 09:20 AM
Created: December 29, 2021 09:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD and the FBI are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect accused of robbing a northeast Albuquerque bank Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for a Hispanic man, 5'3" to 5'5" tall, who has a slim build, dark complexion and a tattoo on his left hand. He was spotted wearing a black hoodie as he allegedly robbed the Bank of the West at 500 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. NE around 12:33 p.m. Tuesday.

If you have any information, call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP. 


