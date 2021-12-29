APD, FBI seeking public's help in locating Dec. 28 bank robbery suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD and the FBI are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect accused of robbing a northeast Albuquerque bank Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities are looking for a Hispanic man, 5'3" to 5'5" tall, who has a slim build, dark complexion and a tattoo on his left hand. He was spotted wearing a black hoodie as he allegedly robbed the Bank of the West at 500 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. NE around 12:33 p.m. Tuesday.
If you have any information, call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.
Wanted by the #FBI: Man w/tattoo on left hand, black hoodie robbed Bank of the West 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue NE in #ABQ 12:33 pm today. Hispanic male, dark complexion, 5'3" to 5'5" tall, slim build. Call 505-889-1300 or @CrimeStoppersNM 843-STOP. @ABQPOLICE pic.twitter.com/45ixD3xXH6— FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) December 28, 2021
