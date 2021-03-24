APD: Female shot near Central and Rio Grande | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD: Female shot near Central and Rio Grande

APD: Female shot near Central and Rio Grande

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 24, 2021 08:40 PM
Created: March 24, 2021 08:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Central and Rio Grande.

Police said that's where they discovered a female with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital with what police describe as "severe" injuries. However, she is expected to survive.

No information about potential suspects has been released.

Westbound Central at Rio Grande is closed while police investigate.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level
Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
Storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' reopening framework
New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' reopening framework
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography