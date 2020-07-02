APD finds 5,000 missing crime reports from 11-year period

APD staff members went back over and, by hand, counted 280,000 reports from two years -- 2018 and 2019. Overall, they looked at a time period of about 11 years, 2009 to 2019, and found the 5,000 missing reports.

Commanders are now being held more accountable for missing reports, APD leaders said, and the department hired 15 more staff members to look at the data, and has plans to add more.

With this switch in systems, because of the differences in how the data is compiled, data from before 2018 can no longer be compared to statistics from 2018 and beyond.

