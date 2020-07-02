APD finds 5,000 missing crime reports from 11-year period

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Amid the crime crisis in Albuquerque, the city’s police department leaders announced on Thursday that they have found thousands of previously-missing crime reports -- 5,000 of them from 2009 to 2019.
They said they have overhauled the APD’s reporting and record-keeping system and believe the data will be accurate moving forward. They said the old system was outdated, plus, every department in the country has to switch to the FBI’s system by next year.
Leaders explained the changes Thursday during a Zoom call with reporters.
“It's not just because officers didn't fill out the reports. Officers often filled out the reports, but they were stuck somewhere in APD's complex data system,” said Dr. Peter Winograd, who is assisting APD with its systems.
APD staff members went back over and, by hand, counted 280,000 reports from two years -- 2018 and 2019. Overall, they looked at a time period of about 11 years, 2009 to 2019, and found the 5,000 missing reports.
Commanders are now being held more accountable for missing reports, APD leaders said, and the department hired 15 more staff members to look at the data, and has plans to add more.
With this switch in systems, because of the differences in how the data is compiled, data from before 2018 can no longer be compared to statistics from 2018 and beyond.
