APD, first responders hosting summer camp
Brittany Costello
May 30, 2019 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is teaming with first responders to show youth what it takes to be in the line of duty.
During Camp Fearless, officers will work with 200 children in the community to make a positive impact and change negative perceptions.
“As they're engaging with law enforcement or any other public safety personnel, they're getting to see the human behind the badge,” said APD Lt. Roger Legendre.
The free summer camp in June will show children, ages 9 to 13, what it’s like to go through the academy or work at a crime scene.
“We also get into the education,” Lt. Legendre said. “While they’re at the Albuquerque Fire Rescue, they’re going to learn CPR, first aid, fire extinguisher use.”
Lt. Legendre said there are still spots open for the camp.
People who want to join need to apply by the June 10 deadline.
