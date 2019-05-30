APD, first responders hosting summer camp

The free summer camp in June will show children, ages 9 to 13, what it’s like to go through the academy or work at a crime scene.

“We also get into the education,” Lt. Legendre said. “While they’re at the Albuquerque Fire Rescue, they’re going to learn CPR, first aid, fire extinguisher use.”

Lt. Legendre said there are still spots open for the camp.

People who want to join need to apply by the June 10 deadline.

