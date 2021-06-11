APD footage reveals more details about domestic violence call that ended with officer-involved shooting

Home surveillance footage shows Cordova standing behind a truck in his driveway. According to APD, Cordova fired shots before shifting his position. An APD officer said he fired a single shot from across the street when he saw Cordova pointing his gun at officers.

Cordova was hit in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer that pulled the trigger has been with the department since 2015. This is his fourth officer-involved shooting.

Police Chief Harold Medina said they're always worried when an officer is involved in a shooting.

"That's always concerning for a number of reasons. Number one, the optics to the public. Number two, the wellbeing of the officers is always a concern when somebody is involved in this many situations, we're concerned how’s that affecting them personally," he said.

The officer was placed on standard administrative leave, but has since returned to work.

APD said they used standard de-escalation tactics at the scene.

"You know I don’t have the exact distances but one thing I’ll remind everybody is if you look historically at less lethal options, our less lethal options a lot of times are tied into distance; Tasers only have so much of a distance, beanbags only have so much of a distance," said Chief Medina.

This is an ongoing investigation.

