APD: Grandmother arrested in connection to death of 2-year-old girl

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 15, 2021 05:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department have arrested Diana Marie Garcia in connection with the death of her 2-year-old granddaughter, Diana McGrory.
The 2-year-old girl's father, Michael David Garcia, was arrested on the day of the child's death.
Police said the child and her siblings had been staying with their father and grandmother. Following the arrest of the father, detectives continued to investigate, and determined the circumstances warranted charges against the grandmother as well.
Diana Marie Garcia was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center Friday.
