APD has no plans to actively search for person who stole therapy pig
Megan Abundis
April 29, 2019 06:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque community may never know who stole Barbie.
The therapy pig was found Sunday in the backyard of an abandoned home in the International District.
The Albuquerque Police Department has no plans to investigate the case further.
According to APD, the theft of Barbie is considered a property crime. They base their decision to commit resources to a property crime on how much an item, in this case Barbie, is worth.
Barbie's owner said she's OK with APD's decision to not pursue the case. She's just happy to have Barbie home.
Megan Abundis
Updated: April 29, 2019 06:53 PM
Created: April 29, 2019 06:04 PM
