APD holds Coffee with a Cop event for the Deaf community | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD holds Coffee with a Cop event for the Deaf community

Kai Porter
August 31, 2019 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Police hosted a special Coffee with a Cop event for members of the Deaf community on Saturday.

Advertisement

“Officers are absolutely blessed to be a part of this opportunity,” said Lt. Ferris Simmons with APD.

Lt. Simmons said it is important for officers to learn how they can better communicate with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing.

“Because now I can take this information and share it with all of our officers, but I can also share it with different members of our community as we go out and complete outreach projects and things like that,” Simmons said.

The New Mexico Commission for Deaf and Hard of Hearing is planning to start issuing placards that can help communication with an officer during a traffic stop. The cards identify the driver’s disability and have pictures the officer can point to.

On the back of the placard there is information that indicates which tools the individual prefers to use to communicate with an officer effectively.

Executive Director of NMCDHH, Nathan Gomme said the placards will help break down communication barriers.

"We need law enforcement officers to see the deaf, deaf-blind, and hard of hearing individuals in the community and see the tools that we can use for access and see the barriers we experience,” Gomme said.

To learn more information about the NMCDHH, click here.

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: August 31, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: August 31, 2019 09:59 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Police arrested suspect in SW Albuquerque after SWAT standoff
APD: Police arrested suspect in SW Albuquerque after SWAT standoff
UNM's head football coach Bob Davie hospitalized
UNM's head football coach Bob Davie hospitalized
APD searching for missing family
APD searching for missing family
Federal authorities seize $4 million in drugs in New Mexico
Federal authorities seize $4 million in drugs in New Mexico
Belen man takes ride in airplane to find truck, trailer which was stolen
Belen man takes ride in airplane to find truck, trailer which was stolen
Advertisement



UNM's head football coach Bob Davie hospitalized
UNM's head football coach Bob Davie hospitalized
APD: Police arrested suspect in SW Albuquerque after SWAT standoff
APD: Police arrested suspect in SW Albuquerque after SWAT standoff
APD holds Coffee with a Cop event for the Deaf community
APD holds Coffee with a Cop event for the Deaf community
The Latest: U.S. mass killings reach total for all of 2018
The Latest: U.S. mass killings reach total for all of 2018
A Santa Fe attorney is suing a California couple for robocalls
A Santa Fe attorney is suing a California couple for robocalls