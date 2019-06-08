APD holds first session of community classroom | KOB 4
APD holds first session of community classroom

Christina Rodriguez
June 08, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's newest initiative held their first session on Friday evening. APD is now offering a monthly community classroom where officers share their skills with the public. 

The class isn't just about ways to fight crime, but ways to make the city a better place. The sessions are held at the Old Town Community Substation. 

Police said it's important for neighbors to know how to diffuse difficult situations and keep the peace. 

"We really want people to have an amazing sense of community here," said Lt. Ferris Simmons. "The Albuquerque Police Department wants to help make that happen." 

Next month, the class will be working with Choose Love, a social and emotional learning program that was developed as a result of the Sandy Hook shooting. 

Classes are free and run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

