APD holds first session of community classroom
Christina Rodriguez
June 08, 2019 04:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's newest initiative held their first session on Friday evening. APD is now offering a monthly community classroom where officers share their skills with the public.
The class isn't just about ways to fight crime, but ways to make the city a better place. The sessions are held at the Old Town Community Substation.
Police said it's important for neighbors to know how to diffuse difficult situations and keep the peace.
"We really want people to have an amazing sense of community here," said Lt. Ferris Simmons. "The Albuquerque Police Department wants to help make that happen."
Next month, the class will be working with Choose Love, a social and emotional learning program that was developed as a result of the Sandy Hook shooting.
Classes are free and run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 08, 2019 04:36 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved