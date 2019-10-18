APD holds training to prevent workplace violence
Kai Porter
October 18, 2019 10:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-With workplace violence on the rise nation-wide, Albuquerque Police Department is working with businesses and employees to try to prevent it here in our community.
Commander Paul Szych led a free presentation for businesses on preventing workplace violence at the police academy Friday afternoon.
"This is a response, it's the Albuquerque Police Department's/City of Albuquerque's response, to some of the horrendous events that have unfolded nationally involving the workplace," he said.
Unfortunately, Albuquerque has seen incidents of workplace violence before. Most recently last November, when Waid Anthony Melton shot and injured three coworkers at a warehouse in southeast Albuquerque before taking his own life.
"Looking backwards at many of these horrific events nationally you can see a very patternistic course of conduct that took place before the event unfolded," Szych said.
Szych is not only teaching business owners and employees how to try and prevent workplace violence but also how to respond to an active shooter.
"Employees have to have the same accountability for the security of the workplace as management does, as the owner of the business does,” he said. “Everybody collectively, collaboratively working together, that is our best chance, our best opportunity to predict and prevent some of these violent situations from unfolding."
APD said they will hold more free trainings like the one today four times a year.
Any business in Albuquerque is welcome to participate.
