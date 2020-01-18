APD: Homeowner shoots, kills person attempting to break into home | KOB 4
Advertisement

APD: Homeowner shoots, kills person attempting to break into home

APD: Homeowner shoots, kills person attempting to break into home

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 18, 2020 06:20 AM
Created: January 18, 2020 06:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A homeowner shot and killed an apparent intruder, according to initial remarks provided to 911. 

Albuquerque Police Department Sergeant Tanner Tixier said the shooting happened near Black Farm Lane Westdale Way around midnight. That's in the area of Coors and Paseo del Norte.

Advertisement

An investigation is still ongoing. Tixier said more information will be provided as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Lanes reopened on I-40 following fatal crash near Carlisle
Lanes reopened on I-40 following fatal crash near Carlisle
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for recreational marijuana legalization
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for recreational marijuana legalization
New projects in the works at Mesa del Sol
New projects in the works at Mesa del Sol
NM Republicans hesitant about backing recreational marijuana
NM Republicans hesitant about backing recreational marijuana
Slain Tejano singer from New Mexico to be honored
Slain Tejano singer from New Mexico to be honored
Advertisement


APD: Homeowner shoots, kills person attempting to break into home
APD: Homeowner shoots, kills person attempting to break into home
NM Republicans hesitant about backing recreational marijuana
NM Republicans hesitant about backing recreational marijuana
Union bucks proposed 3% pay boost for state workers
Union bucks proposed 3% pay boost for state workers
ABQ 4WARD: Various factors could lead to a life of crime
ABQ 4WARD: Various factors could lead to a life of crime
New projects in the works at Mesa del Sol
New projects in the works at Mesa del Sol