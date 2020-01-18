APD: Homeowner shoots, kills person attempting to break into home

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A homeowner shot and killed an apparent intruder, according to initial remarks provided to 911.
Albuquerque Police Department Sergeant Tanner Tixier said the shooting happened near Black Farm Lane Westdale Way around midnight. That's in the area of Coors and Paseo del Norte.
An investigation is still ongoing. Tixier said more information will be provided as it becomes available.
