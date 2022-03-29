Hotel homicide call turns into pursuit, police gunfire near I-25 and Candelaria

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police officers arrested a suspect following a pursuit and weapons discharge at a homicide call early Tuesday.
Officers were alerted of a person found shot and dead inside a room at the Ambassador Inn. The victim was discovered, along with a person who matched the description given of the homicide suspect.
APD says they caught the suspect carrying out a carjacking, which prompted a vehicle pursuit where the suspect flashed a gun while in the car. The suspect soon surrendered and was arrested but not before one or more officers fired their gun.
The suspect is said to be a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history who will be charged with an open count of murder. Further charges were not detailed.
The initial homicide is being investigated by detectives.
No one was injured during the pursuit, which is being described as an 'officer-involved shooting'.
Candelaria will be shut down in both directions between Edith and I-25 for 'several hours' as a multi-agency task force of detectives investigates the incident. The southbound frontage road is also shut down at Comanche and Griegos.
By KOB 4's count, APD has launched 25 homicide investigations in 2022 – not including three BCSO-led homicide investigations.
