APD homicide detectives investigate death in northeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 22, 2020 04:24 PM
Created: November 22, 2020 04:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD homicide detectives were called out to investigate a death at 6210 Indian School Road northeast Sunday morning.
Officers were at the location for a separate incident when they were flagged down by a citizen who reported a strange smell coming from a nearby apartment.
Upon checking the apartment, officers located a deceased individual inside.
Evidence suggests that the individual suffered trauma.
