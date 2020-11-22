APD homicide detectives investigate death in northeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD homicide detectives investigate death in northeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 22, 2020 04:24 PM
Created: November 22, 2020 04:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD homicide detectives were called out to investigate a death at 6210 Indian School Road northeast Sunday morning. 

Officers were at the location for a separate incident when they were flagged down by a citizen who reported a strange smell coming from a nearby apartment.

Upon checking the apartment, officers located a deceased individual inside.

Evidence suggests that the individual suffered trauma. 


