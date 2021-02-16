APD homicide detectives investigate three suspicious deaths in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD homicide detectives investigate three suspicious deaths in SW Albuquerque

APD homicide detectives investigate three suspicious deaths in SW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 16, 2021 09:16 PM
Created: February 16, 2021 09:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating three suspicious deaths that occurred on the 10900 block of Crandall Road in southwest Albuquerque.

Dispatch said they received a call from a homeowner who said he discovered the three deceased individuals in his rental property. 

When officers arrived, they confirmed all three subjects were deceased and noted a heavy smell of some sort gas, which may have included carbon monoxide. 

Information is limited at this time. 

 

 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 308 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 308 additional COVID-19 cases
Winter storm brings more widespread snow to New Mexico
Winter storm brings more widespread snow to New Mexico
AG Balderas steps in to charge man for shooting neighbor's dog
AG Balderas steps in to charge man for shooting neighbor's dog
Bill to legalize recreational marijuana makes it out of first committee
Bill to legalize recreational marijuana makes it out of first committee
Man accused of murder in Albuquerque had recently been released from jail
Man accused of murder in Albuquerque had recently been released from jail