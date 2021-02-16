APD homicide detectives investigate three suspicious deaths in SW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 16, 2021 09:16 PM
Created: February 16, 2021 09:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating three suspicious deaths that occurred on the 10900 block of Crandall Road in southwest Albuquerque.
Dispatch said they received a call from a homeowner who said he discovered the three deceased individuals in his rental property.
When officers arrived, they confirmed all three subjects were deceased and noted a heavy smell of some sort gas, which may have included carbon monoxide.
Information is limited at this time.
