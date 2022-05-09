APD: Homicide investigation launched near Candelaria and San Mateo

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: May 09, 2022 01:47 PM
Created: May 09, 2022 01:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a suspected homicide Monday afternoon in northeast Albuquerque.
Officers were called to a home at the 3100 block of Ortiz Dr. NE., where they found a person who had been fatally shot inside.
Homicide detectives were subsequently called out to the home, near Candelaria and San Mateo.
No further details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company