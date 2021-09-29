APD homicide investigation underway in NE Albuquerque

Photo: Paul Trujillo
Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 29, 2021 06:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD is investigating an early Wednesday morning homicide in northeast Albuquerque.
Officers responded to the area of 10408 Prospect Ave. NW and, upon arrival, confirmed reports of a man being shot and killed at the scene.
A man was brought into custody with possible involvement in the crime.
No further information was given and APD is continuing to investigate.
