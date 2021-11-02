Police investigate homicide in SW Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 02, 2021 12:30 PM
Created: November 02, 2021 09:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A homicide investigation is underway in a southwest Albuquerque.
Police said a cleanup employee was cleaning the parking lot at 4208 Central Ave. SW when he noticed a body on the ground. The employee tried to wake the person up and after he was unable to do so, he called 911 shortly before 6 a.m.
APD and AFR responded and pronounced the person dead at the scene. Police said the victim had "sustained a gunshot wound."
This is an ongoing and active investigation by APD. Stay tuned to KOB 4 and KOB.com for more updates.
