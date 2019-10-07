APD: Homicide suspect found during Balloon Fiesta safety operation | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
October 07, 2019 01:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department was working a Balloon Fiesta Safety Operation on Sunday when they found Antavo Cox.

Police say he was wanted for a homicide in New Mexico, as well as for serious crimes in Texas – including rape and criminal sexual contact with a minor. 

Cox was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

