APD: Homicide suspect found during Balloon Fiesta safety operation
Christina Rodriguez
October 07, 2019 01:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department was working a Balloon Fiesta Safety Operation on Sunday when they found Antavo Cox.
Police say he was wanted for a homicide in New Mexico, as well as for serious crimes in Texas – including rape and criminal sexual contact with a minor.
Cox was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.
