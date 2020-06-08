APD Homicide Unit investigates fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Coronado Park.
Police said a vehicle entered the park around 2:50 p.m. Monday where an altercation occurred between at least two subjects.
The driver of the vehicle returned to their car and began to intentionally run over the victim.
The victim was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.
Homicide detectives are currently canvassing the area for witnesses.
