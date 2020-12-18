APD hopeful that new public safety department will lead to decrease in use of force incidents

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a virtual town hall Friday, Albuquerque Police leadership discussed big issues like "use of force" and accountability within the department's ranks.
"There's a national dialogue right now going on about police and the use of force, and it's a much-needed dialogue," said APD Interim Chief Harold Medina.
According to APD's annual report, "force events are an extremely rare occurrence." However, since 2016 both "use of force" and "show of force" have increased year over year in Albuquerque.
"Southeast [Albuqueruqe] tends to have the most force events, and you'll actually start to see Central Avenue light up on the map," said Katherine Jacobs of APD's Internal Affairs Division.
Interim Chief Medina said he's hopeful the formation of a new public safety department, designed to use social workers to respond to some 911 calls, will make a difference.
"I think this public safety department is going to be key in a lot of ways for us reducing our uses of force against populations that we shouldn't be contacting in the first place," said Medina, who later acknowledged the burden on the department to also hold rule-breaking officers more accountable.
"Leadership does play a big role in the use of force in several ways: Accountability, making sure that our operations are conducted in a way that we reduce the likelihood, and the training," he added.
